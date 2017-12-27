Abby looks to buy land for future access road

Abbotsford is looking to establish a new industrial park on what is now empty land west of STH 13 near the McDonald’s/BP gas station — a plan that involves the purchase of property from at least two landowners in that area.

At a planning commission meeting last Friday, DPW Craig Stuttgen said the city has made an offer to purchase the parcel directly north of McDonald’s in order to establish a future road going west across the railroad tracks. The owner of that property, Paul Webb, has accepted the city’s offer, but both he and the city have contingencies that need to be met.