Abby looks to buy land for future access road

FUTURE PLANS - The map above shows the city’s preliminary plans for developing a new road (in yellow) running west off of STH 13, north of McDonald’s/BP, across the railroad tracks and into an area that would serve as a possible industrial park. The pink-shaded areas are parcels the city is looking to purchase. The others are color-coordinated to show the current owners.
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 10:36am rpattermann
Wed, 12/27/2017

Abbotsford is looking to establish a new industrial park on what is now empty land west of STH 13 near the McDonald’s/BP gas station — a plan that involves the purchase of property from at least two landowners in that area.
At a planning commission meeting last Friday, DPW Craig Stuttgen said the city has made an offer to purchase the parcel directly north of McDonald’s in order to establish a future road going west across the railroad tracks. The owner of that property, Paul Webb, has accepted the city’s offer, but both he and the city have contingencies that need to be met.

