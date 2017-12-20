Abby K-12 seeks bids for six new classrooms
Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:47am rpattermann
The Abbotsford School District moved forward with plans for the construction of six new classrooms for the elementary and middle school Monday night.
The board and members of the public listened to a presentation from Bradley Simonson and Trent Schott of HSR Associates, an architecture and engineering firm based out of La Crosse.
