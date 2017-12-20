Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby K-12 seeks bids for six new classrooms

Abby K-12 seeks bids for six new classrooms



BREAKING NEW GROUND - Trent Schott, left, and Bradley Simonson of HSR Associates, Inc. present plans for constructing six additional classrooms onto the Abbotsford K-12 campus next summer. The rooms are expected to be open and ready for students by the 2018-19 school year.
Wed, 12/20/2017 - 11:47am rpattermann
Wed, 12/20/2017

The Abbotsford School District moved forward with plans for the construction of six new classrooms for the elementary and middle school Monday night.
The board and members of the public listened to a presentation from Bradley Simonson and Trent Schott of HSR Associates, an architecture and engineering firm based out of La Crosse.

