Abby firms join COVID battle



TEAM UNDERWOOD - Bridgette Underwood, right, and her two granddaughters, Autumn and Riley, make cotton masks at DI, LLC in Abbotsford, part of an effort to help health care workers battling COVID-19. The company is now producing thousands of masks per day. SUBMITTED PHOT
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 12:07pm rpattermann
Wed, 4/1/2020

With the nation facing an unprecedented public health crisis, two local manufacturing companies have retooled their operations to produce protective gear for those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
DI, LLC (formerly Decorator Industries) is making thousands of cotton masks for medical workers, while All-Metal Stamping is about to start fabricating face shields that provide an extra layer of defense for doctors and nurses.

To read the rest of this story pick up the April 1 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/tribune-phonograph.

