Abby Festival coming this weekend

For the first time in many years, the city of Abbotsford will be the one kicking off the summer festival season.

After three years of hosting the Abby Fall Festival in September, downtown Abbotsford will now be putting on an event simply called “Abby Festival” this weekend, June 1, 2 and 3.

The main reason behind the rescheduling was the availability of bigger and better carnival rides through Spectrum Carnival. Event organizer Paula Ruesch said the midway will feature about a dozen rides, including a large Ferris wheel, The Hustler, The Pirate Ship, The Swinger, The Mini Scrambler, The Groovy Bus, bumpercars, sKIDster Bounce House, The Rockin’ Tug and The Big Slide.

The rides will start operating at 5 p.m. on Friday and run until 10 p.m. Food stands will also open at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The midway will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and run again from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday night. On Sunday, the rides will be spinning from noon to 4 p.m.

The AbbyColby Crossings Chamber of Commerce will also be selling beer downtown, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday night, noon on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Live music will be played downtown all three days. On Friday night, the band Night Screamer will take the stage at

7 p.m., followed by Project 3:13 Rock, LLC, playing the hits of REO Speedwagon and Richrath.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the mariachi band Los Reales will take the stage. Starting at noon on Sunday, DJ Sonido Disco Movil Paisanito will play music, followed by a performance by Folkloric Dancers (Mexican dancers) at 2:30 p.m.

A craft sale will also be held downtown, from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday, featuring over 20 vendors selling handmade clothing, jewelry, home decor and other products.

The Abby Festival will also feature the fourth annual queen and princess contest for girls ages 0 to 5, 6-10 and 11-15 (princesses) and 16 and above (queen). Contestants have been selling raffle tickets since April 2, and the girls who sell the most tickets in age category will be crowned at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, near the band stage.

Raffle tickets are also available at the following businesses: Novedades La Chiquita, Abarrotes La China, La Tropicana, La Veracruzana Super Market, Nicolet Bank in Colby, La Botana-The Snack Bar and AbbyColby Crossings Chamber office. The raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 3.

A coloring contest also got started on May 14, with a deadline of Saturday, June 2, at noon for entries to be submitted. Entries can be picked up and dropped off at Nicolet National Bank in Colby, which is sponsoring the contest.

New this year is a slow-pitch softball tournament tentatively planned at Red Arrow Park on Saturday, June 2, starting at 9 a.m. and possibly continuing on Sunday. Ruesch said only one team is signed up so far, so they need more to register for the tournament to proceed. Those interested in registering a team can call her at 715-302-1177 or send an email to aflacruesch@frontier.com.

The family soccer tournament will be returning this year, with first and second place team trophies available in three age divisions: children 6 to 9, children 10-13 and adults 14 and older.

To register, contact Franky Hidalgo at 715-255-2674 or Misael Bautista-715-255-2570, or send an email to mexteco0115@gmail.com.

A five-on-five basketball tournament will also be held at the park, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Those interested in playing can contact Ruesch.

Saturday will also feature the annual Lama Trot 5K and 10K Run and 5K Walk, Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. in front of the chamber of commerce building on West Spruce Street. To register for the race contact Reusch at 715-302-1177 or go to www.abbycolbylama.com

Sunday’s main event will be the Abby Festival Parade at 1:30 p.m. The floats will start lining up at 12:30 p.m. on Second Avenue west of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Trophies will be awarded for first, second, and third-place entries.

Advance wristband cards are available at: Nicolet Bank in Colby, AbbyBank, Forward Financial Bank, Taylor Credit Union, La Tropicana, Novedades La Chiquita, Abarrotes La China, La Veracruzana, La Botana, Kramer’s County Market;, Abbotsford City Hall, and AbbyColby Crossings Chamber office.