Abby developing industrial park plans
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 11:30am rpattermann
Wed, 10/2/2019
Plans are starting to take shape for the first phase of development inside Abbotsford’s future industrial park, with at least one business owner expressing interest in building a new store on the land west of Highway 13.
At a meeting last Thursday, the city’s planning commission voted to recommend a westward extension of the newly constructed road in between McDonald’s and O’Reilly Auto Parts, and to install water and sewer lines underneath the railroad tracks into undeveloped land.
