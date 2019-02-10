Abby developing industrial park plans

Plans are starting to take shape for the first phase of development inside Abbotsford’s future industrial park, with at least one business owner expressing interest in building a new store on the land west of Highway 13.

At a meeting last Thursday, the city’s planning commission voted to recommend a westward extension of the newly constructed road in between McDonald’s and O’Reilly Auto Parts, and to install water and sewer lines underneath the railroad tracks into undeveloped land.