Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby asks court to nix mining permit

Abby asks court to nix mining permit



CLOSE PROXIMITY - The map above, developed by Montgomery Associates, shows the location of a proposed non-metallic mine in the town of Holton, which is just north of eight Abbotsford city wells (in yellow) along the Big Eau Pleine River. Four additional wells are located to the west near the city’s water treatment plant.
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:05pm rpattermann
Wed, 09/05/2018

Worried about its water supply, the city of Abbotsford is hoping that a Marathon County judge will invalidate a conditional-use permit granted in July for a mining operation up-river from eight city wells.
In a complaint filed on Aug. 27, an attorney representing the city claims that the Marathon County Board of Adjustment failed to follow state law and county ordinances when it approved a conditional use permit for Haas, Inc. of Thorp to establish a non-metallic mine in the township of Holton.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Sept. 5 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here