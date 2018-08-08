Abbotsford may appeal mine permit
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 10:59am rpattermann
Wed, 08/08/2018
Concerned about the safety of the city’s water supply, Abbotsford’s city council voted Monday to look for an attorney who could help appeal a permit recently issued to a non-metallic mining operation near the city’s well field.
Officials from the neighboring town of Holton, where the mining operation would be located, attended Monday’s council meeting and succeeded in convincing city council members to take the first step toward filing an appeal.
