Abbotsford may appeal mine permit



MAKING THEIR CASE TO THE COUNCIL - Town of Holton board member Pat Tischendorf listens to town chairman Richard Gumz, at right, speak during Monday’s Abbotsford city council meeting. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 10:59am rpattermann
Wed, 08/08/2018

Concerned about the safety of the city’s water supply, Abbotsford’s city council voted Monday to look for an attorney who could help appeal a permit recently issued to a non-metallic mining operation near the city’s well field.
Officials from the neighboring town of Holton, where the mining operation would be located, attended Monday’s council meeting and succeeded in convincing city council members to take the first step toward filing an appeal.

