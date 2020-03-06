226 people tested for COVID in Abby

A total of 266 people were tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing event held last Friday at Abbotsford High School’s parking lot, but the number of positive results is still being determined.

“We do not have all of the test results yet and will release the numbers of negatives and positives when they are all in,” said Judy Burrows, public information for the Marathon County Health Department, in an email on Monday.

Twenty-seven National Guard members from around the state, along with four public health officers and an interpreter, helped administer the tests.