14th Annual Show Choir Spectacular on Saturday

Talent galore will be on display this Saturday, Jan. 6, as show choirs combine glitter and “Glee” at the 14th Annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular at Colby High School.

If you enjoy the TV hit series “Glee,” and you love motorcycles, you certainly won’t want to miss this event. It is a live music video and musical theatre at its best. This year, the Coalition will be highlighting a very important part of Wisconsin’s home based motorcycle companies.

The annual event hosted by the Colby High School Choral Department and the Colby Choir Parents organization features competition by some of the finest high school show choir groups, along with their show bands, in the state.

The competition begins at 8 a.m., with evening sing-off performances slated at 7 p.m., to determine the grand champion. The doors for the evening competition will open at 6:15 p.m.

Participants this year include Tomah “Limited Edition,” Onalaska “Hilltoppers,” South St. Paul, Minn. “Southside Sensation,” Peshtigo “Northern Fire,” North St. Paul “Northern Lights,” Medford “Momentum,” Chippewa Falls “Chi-Hi Harmonics,” Onalaska “Express,” DePere “Jam Session,” Green Bay East “Rhapsody In Red,” Eau Claire Memorial “Eagle,” Ashland “Lake Effect,” Neenah “Act II,” Altoona “Locomotion,” Eau Claire Memorial “Old Abe Show Choir,” and Neenah “Vintage.”

The Colby Coalition, the Colby Hornettes and the Colby Crew II under the direction of Kevin J. Spindler, along with a 12-piece show band under the direction of Nathan Larsen, will do an exhibition performance.

The Colby Coalition show will feature songs from Daughtry, Blindview Bank and Fire Inc. This year’s songs are: “Born To Be Wild,” “No Where Fast,” “I’ll Ride,” “Silver Machine,” “Cool Rider,” and “Renegade.” The Hornettes will perform “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Listen to Your Heart,” Ex’s and Oh’s.” Colby Crew II, the Middle School Show Choir, will close the afternoon portion of the competition with “Brand New,” “Faith,” “Breakaway” and “Rise” at 4:30 p.m.

The Colby Choir Parents, Inc. is fortunate to have supporters that share the same interest of making the arts accessible to communities in central Wisconsin. Support for this year’s choir program was provided through Abby Colby Crossings Chamber of Commerce, Rodeway Inn, Abby Inn, and many local community businesses. A large menu of food and beverages will be available throughout the day, served by the Colby Choir Parents, Inc. organization.

Tickets are available in advance at the following locations: Colby High School and Colby Middle School. Children four and under are free. For more information and ticket sales, call Mr. Kevin J. Spindler at Colby High School, 715-223-2338, ext. 4249, or kspindler@colby.k12.wi.us .

“This year’s Spectacular will be truly something you won’t want to miss.” Spindler said. “Each year keeps getting bigger and better. Jordan Betts, from WBAY in Green Bay will be the afternoon MC, and the evening MC will be TV Channel 9’s Rebecca Ribley. This year’s competition will have you standing on your feet, dancing in the aisles, and looking forward to next year’s show. It’s just like ‘Glee’ but only better because you were there to witness it!”