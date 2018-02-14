Home / Tribune-Phonograph / 117-year-old farm house destroyed by fire

117-year-old farm house destroyed by fire



FIRE - Above, firefighters bring out traffic cones to place in the driveway of 3417 Town Hall Rd Tuesday. At left, smoke pours out of the basement and first floor. Below, firefighters work to put out the flames.
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 11:47am rpattermann
Wed, 02/14/2018

District chief Bert Nitzke said the 117-year-old house, owned by the Rankl family, was a total loss following a fire started by a furnace in the basement. Nitzke said the fire spread quickly through the old house, and by the time he arrived on scene about eight minutes after the call came in at 10:38 a.m.

