117-year-old farm house destroyed by fire
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 11:47am rpattermann
Wed, 02/14/2018
District chief Bert Nitzke said the 117-year-old house, owned by the Rankl family, was a total loss following a fire started by a furnace in the basement. Nitzke said the fire spread quickly through the old house, and by the time he arrived on scene about eight minutes after the call came in at 10:38 a.m.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Feb. 14 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/