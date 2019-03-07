‘Snake Discovery’ entertains, informs crowd in Colby

The world is teeming with all manner of critters, from giant elephants to tiny insects that are barely visible to the human eye.

We know more about the animal kingdom than ever before, but even with so much information just a book or touch screen away, there is still so much misinformation floating around.

Emily Roberts has been doing her part for the past five years to educate the public about reptiles, and has been debunking myths and misconceptions surrounding these misunderstood animals.