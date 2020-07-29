Star News
Death Notices
Classified Ads
Submit
Submit Anniversary Announcement
Submit Birth Announcement
Submit Classified Ad
Submit Engagement Announcement
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Submit an Obituary
Submit Wedding Announcement
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Carlson Craft
Medford, Rib Lake plan 5-day school schedules
Medford schools will open this fall with five-day a week instruction, shortened school days and all staff and students will be required to wear mask...
starnews
Posted on
July 29, 2020
Share
The question of the status ….
The question of the status of the fall high school sports season took center stage for a large portion of the discussion as parents in attendance at t...
starnews
Posted on
July 29, 2020
Share
Trials slated
The following made initial appearances in court and entered pleas of not guilty: Jillian M. Mebust, 19, Medford, failure of operator to notify police...
starnews
Posted on
July 29, 2020
Share
The Rumblefest car show took ….
The Rumblefest car show took place on Sunday, July 26th. The event brought car collectors and enthusiasts from across Taylor County, with people flock...
starnews
Posted on
July 29, 2020
Share
Forest administrator Jake Walcisak receives Public Partner Award by the Ice Age Trail Alliance
The Public Partner award honors individuals who work for a public, governmental agency which actively partners with the Ice Age Trail Alliance. This y...
starnews
Posted on
July 29, 2020
Share
Appeals board approves garage placement on lot
Against the recommendation of zoning administrator Bob Christensen, the Medford Zoning Board of Appeals voted on Tuesday to approve a variance request...
starnews
Posted on
July 29, 2020
22
Jul
2020
22 July 2020
Share
Highway committee seeks borrowing for shop, roads
The Taylor County Highway Committee at its meeting on Tuesday approved borrowing $1.75 million for a new Rib Lake highway shop and $1.75 million for ...
starnews
Posted on
July 22, 2020
Share
Gilman School District follows guidance from residents
Gilman School Board is getting ready for reopening the district, and are taking every precaution they can to ensure the safety of students, staff, and...
starnews
Posted on
July 22, 2020
15
Jul
2020
15 July 2020
Share
Trials slated
The following appeared in court and entered pleas of not guilty: Mikayla L. Fellenz, 21, Thorp, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia...
starnews
Posted on
July 15, 2020
Share
Trials slated
The following made initial appearances in court and entered pleas of not guilty: Edward O. Brecke IV, 25, Stetsonville, two counts of reckless driving...
starnews
Posted on
July 15, 2020
