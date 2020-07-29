29 July 2020

Medford, Rib Lake plan 5-day school schedules

Medford schools will open this fall with five-day a week instruction, shortened school days and all staff and students will be required to wear mask...
The question of the status ….

The question of the status of the fall high school sports season took center stage for a large portion of the discussion as parents in attendance at t...
The Rumblefest car show took ….

The Rumblefest car show took place on Sunday, July 26th. The event brought car collectors and enthusiasts from across Taylor County, with people flock...
Forest administrator Jake Walcisak receives Public Partner Award by the Ice Age Trail Alliance

The Public Partner award honors individuals who work for a public, governmental agency which actively partners with the Ice Age Trail Alliance. This y...
22 July 2020

15 July 2020

Trials slated

The following appeared in court and entered pleas of not guilty: Mikayla L. Fellenz, 21, Thorp, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia...
