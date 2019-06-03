Home / The Star News / Zoned to grow

Zoned to grow



As his family looks on, Phillip Prescott explained to members of the city planning commission Monday evening about his plans to develop a parcel just north of Allman St. as a residential rental community.
Wed, 03/06/2019 - 3:10pm brianw
Planning commission OKs multi-family zoning change to Allman St.
March 7, 2019 - by Brian Wilson

A plan to develop a vacant parcel off of Allman St. for a residential housing complex cleared its first major hurdle at Monday’s city planning commission meeting.
Commission members gave their approval to rezone an approximately 5.5-acre lot from R1 single family residential use to R3 muli-family residential use. The lot is located to the north of homes on Allman St. and has a 33-foot wide access to Allman Street near the Weather Shield property.
The property was previously owned by William Brunner who last year logged off the dense growth of red pines that had been on the parcel. It is being purchased by Phillip and Jessica Prescott who intend to build multiple duplexes on the parcel to be rented out.
Phillip Prescott said his family intends to live in one of the units and is looking to place up to six duplexes on the parcel.

