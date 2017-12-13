You’re fired

The Taylor County Law Enforcement and Emergency Service Committee voted three to one (Dan Makovsky absent) in closed session during a meeting on December 6 to fire Emergency Management Director Bill Breneman for the improper release of a sheriff’s department report.

The incident stems from a fire on November 14 at a multi-unit house at the intersection of Division and Second streets in the city of Medford. Breneman sent out a chain e-mail to a number of organizations and individuals, including Star News news editor Brian Wilson, to let them know assistance was needed to help residents who were displaced by the fire. The email contained an attached sheriff’s department report which had not yet been cleared for release to the public. (Note: The Star News was immediately notified that the report was sent in error and no information from it was included in news reports on the incident.)

In the open session hearing, Breneman admitted releasing the information and said he realizes he had made a mistake including the sheriff’s report. Breneman said he knew he had violated department policy and had met with sheriff Bruce Daniels and police chief Bryan Carey to assure them that he would not make that same mistake again.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.