With costs increasing and tax dollars harder to come by, fire commission meetings are focusing on bill collecting over firefighting efforts.

At last week’s quarterly meeting of the Medford Area Fire Commission, members focused on wild land fires and how departments would be reimbursed for expenses if forced to respond to calls previously handled by fire crews from the Department of Natural Resources.

In the past year, the local DNR ranger station has seen two vacancies in their staff with Scott Lindow retiring last October and Mickey Christiansen leaving for another job last May. One of those is finally being filled this fall. In light of these vacancies and the recognition that a fire crew from the DNR may take more than a half hour to even leave the station, the county switched to automatically dispatching local fire departments at the same time as the DNR is dispatched.

