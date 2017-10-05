Wheels away

Jacking a vehicle to steal its tires and rims is the sort of stereotypical crime you expect in inner city Chicago, not in Medford. Especially not in broad daylight on a dealer’s lot on a Saturday evening.

According to Medford Police Chief Bryan Carey, on Saturday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m. the Medford Police Department received a report from Wheelers Chevrolet of Medford that a truck parked in their sales lot had the tires and rims stolen from it.

An officer responded and when he arrived at the business an employee of Wheelers showed him a new 2017 Chevrolet Truck that had been jacked up and all the tires with rims had been removed. The stolen tires and rims are valued at about $4,000.

