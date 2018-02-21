Weighing options

The town of Little Black board is weighing its options following a ruling by Judge Ann Knox-Bauer in favor of a large-scale dairy operation.

On Feb. 15, Knox-Bauer filed her 21-page summary judgement in the civil case between Breeze Dairy Group, led by Brian Gerrits, and the town of Little Black. The judge ruled that the town’s agricultural zoning ordinance, passed after the application for building permit and livestock siting application were filed, can not be applied and that the town must consider those permits. In addition, Knox-Bauer ruled that the town’s high volume well ordinance is preempted by state law.

“We are very pleased with the judge’s ruling and look forward to working collaboratively with local officials to complete the steps necessary to begin construction. Our families are excited to get North Breeze Dairy established. We are anxious to become part of this amazing agricultural community,” said Brian Gerrits partner/CEO of Breeze Dairy Group.

“The five families who comprise Breeze Dairy Group believe economic growth builds strong communities. Breeze Dairy Group is committed to the people and the community of Little Black in caring for the land and water. It’s how our family of farms has always done business and will continue in the future,” Gerrits said.

Little Black town chairman Dan Hoffman said the town board is in contact with its attorneys to decide on the course of action to follow and anticipated that a decision could be made following the next regular town board meeting. The town has the ability to appeal the decision which could eventually end up before the state supreme court.

