Home / The Star News / Walker talks schools, budget at visit

Walker talks schools, budget at visit



Gov. Scott Walker talks with Kierra Krause (left) and Isabella Sigmund about their college algebra assignments during a visit to Medford Area Senior High School on Tuesday. Walker noted the high value of being able to take classes for college credit while still in high school. He said it was a way for students and families to save money and get ahead in their educations.
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 4:08pm brianw
May 11, 2017 -- by Brian Wilson

The budget was on Gov. Scott Walker’s official list of things to talk about during his visit to Medford Area Senior High School Tuesday afternoon.
His unofficial list included one-on-one visits with students at the school as he toured the flexible learning spaces that have taken the place of the previous study halls. He also spoke to students from Corey Nazer’s sophomore American Government class telling them they are lucky to be in school when they are.
Walker spoke about his youngest son who is set to graduate from UW-Madison this coming weekend and about how his son will be starting work soon after graduation. Walker told the students that when his children were in high school, he worried about them being able to find any jobs given the poor state and national economy at the time.
Things have turned around economically since then, he said, noting the state is currently at the lowest unemployment rate since 2000, well before the birth of most of the people who were in the Red/White Theater on Tuesday afternoon.
Walker also gave the students advice as they look to the future. “Find something you love to do, and figure out how to get paid to do it,” he said.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here