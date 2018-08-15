Voters’ choice

With primary races for nearly a dozen seats decided in Tuesday’s election, there was plenty for the voters to think about as they headed to the polls.

A total of 3,444 votes were cast in the partisan primary with about 70 percent of those votes in the Republican primary where the headline race was for the county sheriff position.

In a hard-fought primary contest Larry Woebbeking edged past opponent Don Everhard to win the Republican sheriff primary by a vote of 1,288 to 1,149. Woebbeking will face Democrat Craig Amundson in the November general election. Amundson, running unopposed in the primary received 783 votes on Tuesday.

“Thank you everyone for your support, we didn’t win but we gave it our best,” Everhard stated in a social media post to supporters.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to vote in the primary Tuesday. I am very excited and grateful to win the primary and thank everybody for their support. I look forward to moving on to the general election in November,” Woebbeking said.

The headline race for many in the state was the 8-way Democratic primary to decide who will challenge Gov. Scott Walker in November. In this, county voters followed the rest of the state in giving an overwhelming majority to current Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers.

Evers received 491 votes in Taylor County. His nearest opponents were Matt Flynn with 73 local votes and Kelda Helen Roys with 72 votes. Mike McCabe and Kathleen Vinehout each had 65 votes to round out the leaders. Statewide, Evers had a commanding lead of 42 percent of votes cast with his nearest challenger Mahlon Mitchell with 16 percent.

See the complete story in this week's issue of The Star News.