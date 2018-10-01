Vehicular homicide case headed to trial

A man accused of causing the death of Benjamin Gosar was in Taylor County court last week.

On Jan. 4, Gerald Ivan Baker, 21, Dorchester along with his attorney Wright C. Laufenberg appeared at the preliminary hearing. The purpose of a preliminary hearing is to determine if there is enough evidence that a crime was committed and if so, the case moves to the trial phase. Baker waived the preliminary hearing and the detailed reading of the charges in court and entered not guilty pleas to all charges. Judge Ann Knox-Bauer ruled that there was probably cause that a crime was committed and bound the defendant over for trial.

A motion hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 13 at the Taylor County Courthouse.

