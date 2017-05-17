A stand off between a company that wants to build a large-scale dairy and the town of Little Black is headed to court.

Breeze Dairy Group, owners of the proposed North Breeze Dairy, have filed a civil suit against the members of the Little Black town board alleging that the town is wrong in its refusal to issue building, excavating and driveway permits to the company for it to proceed with the planned construction of the dairy.

According to the complaint filed in Taylor County Circuit Court by attorneys Jordan Hemaidan, Daniuel O’Callaghan, and Joseph Brydges of Michael Best and Friedrich law firm in Madison, Breeze Dairy has spent more than $1.77 million and at least 2,500 employee hours in preparing permit applications, supporting documents, engineering plans and specifications for the proposed dairy.

For their side, town officials stand behind their pledge to protect water quality, roads and the property values of the 26 town residents who will be immediately impacted if the dairy is allowed to build. Town officials note that they have never been against agriculture or prevent large scale dairies, just that they feel the location picked by Breeze Dairy Group is the wrong spot for it. The town’s zoning includes areas for large scale agriculture along the CTH E corridor, in part to get traffic off the town roads and onto the county highways. County roads are built to withstand heavier traffic than town roads.

The town of Little Black is represented by attorneys with Arenz, Molte, Macy, Riffle and Larson law firm of Waukesha. The firm was hired to represent the town in the case by the town’s insurance company. In addition, attorney Christa Westerberg of Pine Bach law firm in Madison has represented the town on the dairy issue since 2008. The attorney’s answer to North Breeze’s complaint is signed by attorneys Valjon Anderson, Remzy Bitar and Paul Alexy.

The major issues in the legal battle revolve around if the dairy’s new push to build is a new effort which would fall under the town’s zoning regulations which were adopted earlier this year or if the project is considered ongoing despite the state permits being withdrawn in 2014. Related to this is the question of if a town’s water use ordinance can be more restrictive than the state regulation. Secondary issues focus on if the town has the right to refuse issuing permits.

