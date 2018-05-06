Three dead following fatal crash in Taylor County

On Monday June 4 at 8:07 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a one vehicle accident at County Rd MM and Copper Dr in the Town of Jump River, Taylor County. Taylor County deputies along with Jump River first responders, Jump River fire department, Gilman Ambulance and Medvac were dispatched. It was also reported that the vehicle had caught on fire and was burning. Upon deputies arrival they found the driver to be 49 year old William J. Juneau of Gilman Wi. and the front seat passenger 51 year old Sandra J. Haff of Thorp Wi. deceased at the scene and a third back seat passenger 28 year old Tyler D. Flores of Kenosha Wi. had been pulled from the vehicle and air lifted to Aspirus Wausau where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigation into the accident indicates the vehicle had been driven by William Juneau and was traveling North bound on County Rd MM. According to an eye witness Juneau was traveling at a high rate of speed estimated at 70 to 80 miles per hour as they approached a near 90 degree curve on County Rd MM. The vehicle driven by Juneau continued north bound off of County Rd MM onto Copper Dr. which is a gravel road that continues north off the 90 degree curve. Once on Copper Dr Juneau lost control on the gravel service and went off the roadway striking a large piece of logging equipment that had been parked off the roadway. Driver William J. Juneau and front seat passenger Sandra J. Haff lost their lives upon impact. Back seat passenger Tyler D. Flores was airlifted to Aspirus Wausau where he was later pronounced dead. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.