Teachers call for a long range pay plan

Saving money is what the Medford School District wants to do.

Jenny Shipman, 8th-grade teacher at the Medford Area Middle School, reported on a survey distributed to the staff in regard to money-saving strategies and current salary schedules to board members at the June 22 School Board meeting held at the school forest.

The survey came as a result of the meetings Sullivan conducts with staff members and shares what’s coming up on the agenda. Shipman said almost all of the teachers responded to the survey, with just over 20 that didn’t respond at all. She said there were an additional 20 teachers who said for various reasons they were leaving the district and weren’t comfortable answering.

One of the additional questions asked was if the starting salary of $36,500 was a fair and competitive starting point for teachers. Shipman said an overwhelming amount of people said it was, which prompted the next question of whether Medford fairly compensates all of their teachers, which was the opposite of the previous question with 88 “no” responses.

Over half of the teachers surveyed would like to see the same salary percentage increase or the same salary increase in dollars, including the ability to see a salary schedule with steps or lanes, or an automatic bump in salary depending on how many years teaching and the level of education.

See this week's issue of The Star News for more of the story.