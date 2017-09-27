Taylor County taxpayers will see an increase

County taxpayers can expect to pay a little bit more in the county portion of their property tax bills.

In a budget committee wrap-up session Wednesday morning, committee members approved dipping into the county’s savings to cover the remaining $230,000 shortfall in the budget. According to finance director Larry Brandl, the projected tax rate will be $8.33 per $1,000 of equalized value. Last year’s county tax rate was about $8.19 per $1,000 of equalized value.

Brandl said a combination of the cuts and applying fund balance will get the county to the $11.5 million levy that he said was the target at the beginning of the process.

“It has been a long haul,” Brandl said, suggesting the county may look at other options next year such as how they pay for long-term capital improvements. The county has historically been opposed to incurring debt and has paid for these things out of that year’s budget. Spreading the cost over several years for some of these purchases could give the county additional breathing room within the state-imposed levy limit.

Brandl noted that while there will be an increase in the tax rate this year, in the past few years there have been decreases.

