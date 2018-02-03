Taylor County snowmobile trails will close March 5

Jake Walcisak, Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Administrator, has announced that due to warm weather, all snowmobile trails EXCEPT the Pine Line will temporarily close on Monday March 5 at 12:00 am. The trails may re-open if cold temperatures and snow fall return. Conditions are poor to fair, ride with caution.

Taylor County snowmobile trails are closed to ATV’s when the temperature is above 28 degrees. As a reminder, UTV’s are not allowed on Taylor County snowmobile trails.

For Taylor County trail conditions, please call the Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Dept. at 715-748-1486 or check our website at:

http://www.co.taylor.wi.us/departments/f-m/forestry-recreation-2/trails.