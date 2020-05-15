Home / The Star News / Taylor County Public Health COVID-19 Update

Taylor County Public Health COVID-19 Update



At a press conference held at K99/WIGM Friday morning, Taylor County public health director Patty Krug gives guidance to county residents and businesses following Wisconsin Supreme Court shutting down the state's safer at home orders. She encourages people to follow the guidelines set out by the WEDC and says that while the order is gone, the virus isn't and that people should continue to use caution and practice social distancing.
Schools remain under the guidance of the Department of Public Instructions and state regulations and will remain closed at this time.

