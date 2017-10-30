Taylor County Courthouse evacuated

Emergency personnel were called to the Taylor Count Courthouse slightly before 4 pm in response to individuals passing out while in the building. Courthouse staff was evacuated from the building, but then allowed to reenter before being told to leave for the day. Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department are searching the building. EMTS transported an individual from the building.

Emergency personnel searched the building looking for potential gaa leaks. Nothing was found and personnel left the scene.

See this week's issue of The Star News for more on the story.