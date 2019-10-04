Tapping reserves

A proposal to dip into reserves to boost the amount of money available for recreation programs drew questions at Monday’s Medford City Council committee of the whole meeting.

Last fall the city council set the city recreation budget at $18,000. At the March 27 recreation commission meeting, commission members approved allocations totaling $20,390. The commission requested the city transfer the additional $2,390 from the carryover from previous years. The city had $9,117 in recreation fund carryover. With the transfer, that reserve is down to $6,727.

Alderman Mike Bub questioned dipping into the reserve funds to boost spending this year.

