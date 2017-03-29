Talking trash

Garbage pick-up in the city of Medford is changing.

Dale Marth of Advanced Disposal updated members of the Medford city council about the changes during Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.

Starting the week of April 17 crews from Advanced Disposal will begin delivering new trash and recycling carts to city residences. The 95-gallon wheeled and covered carts will replace existing trash cans and recycling bins. The carts will be gray and the recycling cart will have a blue lid. The new carts will allow for greater automation in garbage and recycling collection and as a result reduce the garbage collection days in the city from the current four days to three days a week with recycling collected every other week.

Marth said it will probably take a few days to deliver all the carts and that they will be going neighborhood by neighborhood through the city. While the carts can be used immediately, the new collection schedule will not go into effect until May 1.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.