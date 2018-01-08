Talking dairy with the Ag secretary

State agriculture secretary Sheila Harsdorf’s visit to the 2018 Taylor County Fair last weekend turned into a talk on the future of dairy farming in Wisconsin.

During a walk through the dairy barn she visited with Joe Tomandl and Ryan Klussendorf who were in the barn helping their families prepare for upcoming animal judging.

In addition to owning a grass-fed dairy operation milking 330 cows in southeastern Taylor County, Tomandl is the executive director of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. This is a nationally recognized program that is certified under the U.S. Department of Labor to develop future generations of farmers and agricultural leaders in the country.

Klussendorf of Broadland Grass Farm of Medford is active with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and was recently named by Gov. Scott Walker to serve on the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0. The new task force will focus on making recommendations on actions needed to maintain a viable and profitable dairy industry in Wisconsin.

During the impromptu barn summit, the local farmers shared the concerns that other farmers across the county and state have regarding continued low milk prices as well as the impact tariffs and a trade war with Canada would have on markets for U.S. producers.