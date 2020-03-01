SUV vs semi-truck results in first Taylor County traffic death in 2020

At 2:20 p.m. Thursday the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a two vehicle accident located approximately 9 miles north of the city of Medford on State Highway 13 in the Town Of Chelsea, Taylor County. Sheriff’s Deputies along with fire and ambulance services were dispatched.

Upon arrival deputies found a head on two vehicle accident resulting in one fatality.

Preliminary investigation coupled with witness information indicates the victim was driving an SUV and was south bound on State Highway 13. The SUV drifted into the north bound lane directly in the path of an approaching semi-truck. The semi and the victim’s vehicle collided head on resulting in the death of the SUV driver. The SUV driver had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The semi driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

It is unknown at this time why or what caused the SUV to drift into the opposite lane. The investigation is currently active and ongoing, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.