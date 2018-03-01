Home / The Star News / Surprise delivery

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 4:15pm brianw
New year baby at Aspirus Birthing Center in Medford came earlier than planned
January 4, 2018

Aspirus Birthing Center in Medford welcomed its first baby of the year at 8:27 a.m. on Monday, January 1.
Evan James was born to parents Peter and Krista Polansky of Prentice. At birth, Evan weighed seven pounds. four ounces and was 21 inches in length. He joins a brother, Gavin, 8.
For being Aspirus Birthing Center-Medford’s first baby of 2018, Evan and his family received a laundry basket filled with gifts donated by area businesses and individuals.
Evan wasn’t due to arrive for another few weeks, so his birth on January 1 and status as Aspirus Medford’s first baby of 2018 came as a surprise to his family who said they are grateful for the gift basket.
Those donating to the basket included: Abiding Care Pregnancy Resource Center; Healthy Skin & Body LLC; H&R Block (Medford); Little Store Senior Crafts & More; Medford Cooperative; Medford Dental Clinic, S.C.; and Stephanie Dray.

