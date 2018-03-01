Surprise delivery

Aspirus Birthing Center in Medford welcomed its first baby of the year at 8:27 a.m. on Monday, January 1.

Evan James was born to parents Peter and Krista Polansky of Prentice. At birth, Evan weighed seven pounds. four ounces and was 21 inches in length. He joins a brother, Gavin, 8.

For being Aspirus Birthing Center-Medford’s first baby of 2018, Evan and his family received a laundry basket filled with gifts donated by area businesses and individuals.

Evan wasn’t due to arrive for another few weeks, so his birth on January 1 and status as Aspirus Medford’s first baby of 2018 came as a surprise to his family who said they are grateful for the gift basket.

Those donating to the basket included: Abiding Care Pregnancy Resource Center; Healthy Skin & Body LLC; H&R Block (Medford); Little Store Senior Crafts & More; Medford Cooperative; Medford Dental Clinic, S.C.; and Stephanie Dray.