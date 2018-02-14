Home / The Star News / Student fees on chopping block

Wed, 02/14/2018 - 4:22pm brianw
Policy committee looks at ways to trim fees charged to students, families
February 15, 2018 -- by Brian Wilson

Students and parents could get some relief from school-imposed access fees under a plan proposed by the Medford school district policy committee. However, it might take more time to get a final deal hammered out.
When policy committee chairman Paul Dixon began a review of the fee policy, the hope was to have a list of fee change recommendations to be acted on for the March board meeting. After school staff and the committee members talked about fees for more than two hours on Feb. 7, it became apparent that there were big philosophical differences when it came to fees and the place they play in a “free public education.”
As Dixon explained, “There are essentially two camps, one that says charge for lots of things and the other is don’t charge for anything.”

