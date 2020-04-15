Staying steady

by Brian Wilson

News Editor

There were a few surprises and some technical glitches Monday as votes from the April 7 spring election were tallied and announced.

Statewide, the headline race leading into the election was billed to be the presidential preference primary between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on the Democrat ticket. Biden was the overwhelming favorite among county Democrats with 1,147 votes to Sanders’ 321 votes. The outcome of the Wisconsin primary was rendered meaningless as Sanders announced last week, before ballots had been counted, that he was suspending his campaign and putting his support behind Biden.

In the Republican primary Donald Trump received 3,185 votes with 26 votes for “uninstructed delegate.”

The major state race on the ballot was the election of a State Supreme Court justice to a 10-year term.

Jill Karofsky, a circuit court judge in Dane County was elected with a statewide vote of 55% (856,470 votes) to 45% (692,976 votes) for incumbent justice Daniel Kelly. Kelly had received heavy backing from the state Republican party including an endorsement from President Trump for the ostensibly nonpartisian office. Karofsky had received support and endorsements from the state and national Democratic party.

Voters in Taylor County bucked the state trend and were firmly behind Kelly who received 3,292 votes to Karofsky’s 1,624 votes.

“Over the past several months I’ve talked about the need to restore the public’s confidence in our judicial system. With this victory, I look forward to the opportunity to show, with my actions on the court, that we have a judiciary that is following the rule of law and applying it fairly to everyone in our state. Now, more than ever, we need to instill confidence in our institutions and I’m honored to be a part of that,” Karofsky said in a statement Monday night.

In addition to the State Supreme Court, the voters across the state were asked to weigh in on a constitutional amendment to grant additional rights to victims of crimes. County voters followed the rest of the state in approving it by an overwhelming margin. There were 3,569 votes in favor and 1,200 votes opposed. Statewide the amendment passed with 75% of the total vote in favor compared to 25% opposed.

In addition to state races, the spring election had votes for county, municipal and school boards.

Municipal races

City of Medford voters went to the polls last week knowing that whatever the outcome, the mayor’s first name would continue to be Mike. As it turned out incumbent mayor Mike Wellner was reelected with 575 votes to challenger Mike Bub’s 425 votes. Bub currently serves on the city council as an alderman and also serves on the Taylor County Board.

In other city races, incumbent aldermen Dave Brandner, Christine Weix and Clem Johnson were elected without opposition. Tim Hansen was elected to replace alderman Peggy Kraschnewski. Hansen also serves on the Taylor County Board.

In the village of Rib Lake voters elected Claff Mann with 158 votes, Jack Buksa with 145 votes and Vernell Van Hecker with 138 votes. They were all incumbents on the village board. There were six write-in votes cast.

In the village of Stetsonville, voters were asked to choose two out of the three candidates on the ballot. Winning election were Joseph Dowden with 83 votes and William McCarron with 72 votes. Adam Schnabel received 57 votes.

For the Gilman Village Board, voters were asked to pick three of four candidates on the ballot. Winning seats were Mike Kinas with 79 votes, Cheryl Rosemeyer with 88 votes, and Ericka Bertsinger with 48 votes. Douglas Alexander received 43 votes.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.