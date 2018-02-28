Star News seeks pictures celebrating Taylor County in the summer

The Star News is working on the annual Taylor County Spring/Summer Recreation Guide and we want you to be part of it.

We are looking for pictures of people and places in Taylor County to run on the cover of the section that will be distributed statewide. Pictures must be the work of the photographer and by entering you agree to allow us to use the image the publication and promotion of tourism in Taylor County. You can send message entries to us or email starnews@centralwinews.com