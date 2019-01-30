Stanfley selected

One department’s loss is another’s gain.

At Monday’s meeting of the Taylor County Board of Supervisors, members approved hiring Ben Stanfley to replace Jess Sackmann as the county highway commissioner.

Under county code the highway commissioner must be elected by the county code and serves for a four-year term.

Stanfley was selected from among a pool of six applicants for the position. For the past six years, Stanfley has served as a conservation engineer with the land conservation department, and for the past five of those years he has served as the department head.

Stanfley has a bachelors of science degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in transportation, municipal and environmental engineering and a minor in renewable energy. Before coming to the county, he worked for Austin Engineering for more than five years.

