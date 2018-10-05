Stabbing incident near Medford

UPDATE: On May 10 at 4:40 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls reporting a fight and stabbing in progress on CTH Q south of Hwy 64 in the town of Medford. Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies and Medford ambulance service were dispatched. A 24 year old male, Stormy R. Webber of Medford and 25 year old Derek J. Novak of Phillips were both transported from the scene to Aspirus hospital of Medford with injuries.

Investigation into the incident indicates the two men confronted each other on the side of the road over relationship and child care issues. The confrontation turned physical and Derek Novak produced a military style knife, Webber was unarmed. During the fight Webber was stabbed several times resulting in serious injury that required he be air lifted from Medford for medical treatment. Novak also received medical treatment for his injuries and was released from Aspirus Medford and is currently being held at the Taylor County jail.

Investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.