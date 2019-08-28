Home / The Star News / Sort of open

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 5:11pm brianw
City looks at ordinance to allow ATVs to go from homes to nearest trail
August 28, 2019-- by Donald Watson

The Medford City Council Committee-of-the-Whole at its meeting Monday night instructed the city clerk to prepare a draft ordinance based on the city’s snowmobile ordinance that would regulate the operation of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on city streets.
A large crowd attended the committee’s meeting on August 12 to ask the city to open all the streets to ATVs/UTVs. The committee tabled taking any action until it had more information and instructed police chief Bryan Carey to contact other municipalities that have opened their streets to ATVs/UTVs to find out what their experiences have been.

