Soggy season

Taylor County has gotten spared from the full brunt of late summer storms that have socked the state in recent weeks.

During Tuesday’s storm, the city of Medford Wastewater Treatment Plant reported 3.4 inches of rain fell overnight. With the threat of severe weather, city crews had been on alert to ensure that back-up generators and other equipment were ready.

However, as with storms in recent weeks, the heavier rain fell outside the immediate area. This is a relief to area utility and road crews.

Taylor County Highway Commissioner Jess Sackmann said that his crews reported some minor shoulder washouts with no word about road damage in the towns.

