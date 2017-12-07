Smaller is better

When the State Street bridge is rebuilt in 2019, it will be replaced by a slightly smaller structure but with the same size driving area as now.

At Monday’s city council committee of the whole meeting, Medford aldermen recommended going with the smaller bridge option as a way to trim nearly a half million dollars from the project.

Last October, the city hired Ayres and Associates to design a new bridge to replace the nearly 100-year-old structure. According to city coordinator John Fales, engineers came back with two different options for the bridge.

The first design is for a 44 foot single span concrete bridge with 8 foot sidewalks and 30 foot road width. The estimated cost for this design is $860,000. The second design is for a 44 foot single span concrete bridge with 8 foot sidewalks and a 49 foot road width. The estimated cost for this design is $1,355,000.

Several years ago to expand the life of the bridge, the city widened the sidewalks there to narrow the road surface and get people to drive closer to the strong, center portion of the bridge. The current road width on the bridge is 29 feet.

