Sheriff Daniels won’t seek another term

Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels has announced plans to retire at the end of his current term.

On Dec. 28, Daniels completed the forms to officially declare his non candidacy for the fall 2018 sheriff election.

Daniels was elected sheriff in Nov. 2006 defeating former sheriff Bill Breneman. Daniels has risen through the ranks at the sheriff’s department. He began working for the county in 1987 as a jailer/dispatcher before eventually moving up to road patrols, investigator and eventually the chief deputy position which he held for 10 years under Breneman and then under former sheriff Jack Kay. Daniels is a 1982 graduate of Park Falls and served in the army as a military police officer. After leaving the army he earned an accounting degree from Madison Business College before coming to work in Taylor County under former sheriff Don Wright.

“I have truly enjoyed my years of service with the sheriff’s office and am glad to be able to call Taylor County home,” Daniels stated in a letter announcing his intention to not seek reelection. “It is time for me to consider and plan for my retirement. I am anticipating a January 2019 separation from the Taylor County sheriff’s office,” he said.