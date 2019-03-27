Sharing power

The Medford Area Fire Commission could grow from 14 to 15 members and give the town representation equal to its financial contribution to fire department expenses.

At the March 20 meeting, town of Medford chairman Stan Schmidt called on the fire commission to expand its membership to 15 in order to allocate an additional member to represent his municipality. Currently the bylaws for the commission, which oversees operations of the Medford Area Fire Department, call for 14 members. The city of Medford has six seats on the commission, the town of Medford has two and each of the other member municipalities has one seat.

Budget and truck purchase expenses are divided among the member municipalities based on their percentage of the overall equalized property value of the fire district.

