Share your driveway chalk pictures with The Star News



Wed, 04/01/2020 - 1:04pm brianw
April 2, 2020- by Brian Wilson

Taking advantage of mild weather and sunshine, Markki Farmer of Medford drew this chalk art drawing for her grandmother Trixie Farmer on Monday. It is a reminder that no matter how scary things become, there is always hope. As people are kept at home under Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order using sidewalk chalk to draw on your driveways is a great activity to get outside while social distancing. The Star News encourages area residents to show their creativity and share with us pictures of your sidewalk masterpieces. Simply snap a picture with your cellphone and send it to us at starnews@centralwinews.com along with the name of artists and where it is located. We will run pictures each week in The Star News and on our website www.centralwinews.com.

