Setting the price

Work on a Perkins St. rebuild in the city of Medford is slated to begin sometime in mid-May. In anticipation of that work, aldermen at Tuesday’s Medford City Council meeting approved the preliminary special assessments for the project with an estimated total of cost to area property owners of $176,652.

The city plans to rebuild the section of Perkins St. from near the intersection with Hwy 13 and continuing west to about Fourth St. The total project length is 1,300 feet and will include surface work, utilities and replacement of the curb and gutter, and driveway aprons which are special assessed to the adjoining

property owners based on their road frontage. The project also includes replacement of sidewalk on the street, under city policy the property owners are not charged for sidewalk replacement.

The estimated assessment for properties along the road range from a low of $6,385 up to $10,968 and most being around $7,500. These estimates represent the upper limit on what the city will charge.

