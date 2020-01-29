Setting limits

Members of the Medford School Board on Monday night gave more control over the details of the school calendar process to district administrator Pat Sullivan.

Last month, the board approved the 2020-2021 school calendar, as part of the discussion board members directed Sullivan to move forward with planning for the 2021-2022 calendar and bring a list of parameters that would make the calendar process go smoother in the future.

According to Sullivan, the parameters he looked at include:

Start date of September 1 - while this is mandated at the state level, Sullivan noted that if September 1 fell on a Friday of Labor Day weekend they may look at a later start date.

