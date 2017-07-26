School to talk wages with employees

The summer rerun season was in full swing at the July 20 Medford school board meeting as members once again talked about staff pay.

At the June meeting, board members directed district administrator Pat Sullivan to come up with a plan for staff committees to make a recommendation to the board by next April about a pay scale. At that meeting, staff members presented a survey showing support for having a more formalized pathway set out for teacher pay increases.

Board member Jeff Peterson, who had been absent from the June meeting, questioned the purpose of the committees. “I am trying to figure out what the goal is,” he said. “Is the board going to start negotiating and bargaining? Are we putting some goals or side rails on these committees?” he asked.

Board member Barb Knight said she did not see the purpose of the committees as a way to go back to steps, lanes and a salary schedule. “The purpose was to come back with a plan and some guidelines about how we make decisions abut salary increases and offers,” she said.

Board president Dave Fleegel said he didn’t think that was what the staff presentation was asking for. Board member Mark Reuter said he felt the staff wanted a way to predict future pay increases.

“We can’t go back to steps and lanes, that is what got us into Act 10,” Reuter said, referring to the 2011 state law change that gutted the negotiating power of most public employee unions. Reuter said that while he is not proposing negotiations, there may be a hybrid system that could be implemented.

For Peterson, the idea of setting up priorities about how raise money should be allocated was acceptable so long as it didn’t tie dollars to it. “We don’t know what our dollars will be,” he said.

See the complete story in this week's issue of The Star News.