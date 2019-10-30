School stays with Security

Emotions were high Monday night as the Medford School Board voted 4-3 to stay with Security Health Plan (SHP) for employee health insurance.

The district, through its brokers at Spectrum, put the health insurance out for proposals this year. SHP came in with a proposal that would increase premiums by 4%, which would increase cost to the district by $186,852. Aspirus Arise submitted a comparable plan with an 8.11% decrease compared to the current rate, which would have resulted in the district paying $371,128 less than the current year. The Arise plan is a narrow-network option and those who wanted to continue seeing providers outside of the district would need to pay for wrap-around coverage.

The school district’s budget included funding for up to a 10% increase, so regardless of which option was selected the district would be spending less than what was budgeted.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.