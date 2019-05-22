School raises bar on service mandate

Students at Medford Area Senior High School will have a new requirement for graduation.

Members of the Medford School Board on Monday approved a new policy that requires a combined 20 hours of community service over their high school career in order for students to graduate. This averages to five hours per year.

When the proposal was presented for first reading last month, it was at 12 hours. It was increased because board members received feedback that the amount was too low.

“This is an absolute requirement,” said district administrator Pat Sullivan. He said next year’s seniors will have to do five hours of volunteer time, the juniors will have 10 hours to complete before the end of their senior year. Sophomores will have to complete 15 hours before the end of their senior year and incoming freshmen will have the full 20 hours to complete.

Sullivan said by making it a graduation requirement, failing to complete those service hours will mean that a student will not be eligible to participate in graduation just like if they failed a core subject. He said the student could receive their diploma later when the service hours are completed and turned in.

