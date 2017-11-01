School playing for keeps

Medford school district administrator Pat Sullivan wants to tweak a program that pays for district employees insurance after they retire.

Sullivan brought proposed changes to the district’s employee handbooks to policy committee members for consideration last week as a way to retain longterm employees. A side effect of the passage of Act 10 in 2011, which gutted union protections for public employees in the state, is that it has become easier for teachers to jump between districts especially in high-demand subject areas. Sullivan wants to use a post-retirement benefit perk that was originally negotiated in the contract language as a way to retain quality staff.

“This is something with new teachers and employees to keep from jumping around,” Sullivan said.

The post-retirement benefit is held in a trust fund by the district and is used to pay for insurance premiums upon the retirement of the district employee. For professional employees such as teachers, the district pays out $40,160 plus $60 per day of unused sick day leave accrued after 20 years of service to the district.

The lump sum payout amount increases at 25 years to $42,160 and at 30 years to $47,160. The money is placed in a health retirement account where it is used for insurance expenses.

To be eligible for the benefit, the teacher must retire at the end of the school year, be at least 55-years-old, and notify the district in writing of their intent to retire by March 20.

Other district staff have a similar post retirement payout option, but at a lower dollar amount of $7,500 and $35 a day in accrued unused sick days after 20 years of service.

The proposed change would grant an exception to employees who have 20 years of service to the district, but who do not meet the age requirement. “If they started just out of college and worked 20 years and they are 42 they would be entitled to it,” Sullivan said of the proposed change.

He also noted that the change could also encourage teachers who after 20 years of teaching were ready to walk away from the profession but who were hanging on until they reached 55 to get the post retirement benefit. In that situation, he said the district could end up ahead by hiring a new person to fill the position at a lower cost than the more senior staff member would have been.

“You have to remember as a board if you do something and it doesn’t work we can go to a board meeting and stop it,” Sullivan said.

Policy committee chairman Paul Dixon suggested the district could just give the benefit to the employees after 20 years, noting that individually they could probably get a better return on investing it than the amount of increase the district provides between 20 and 30 years of service. “It puts them more in control,” Dixon said. “They will do better than what we can.”

“If you are 22 or 23, 55 seems a long way away,” Dixon said supporting making the change.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.