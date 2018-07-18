School to help with upgrades to Tannery Creek field

With a little help from the school district, the Tannery Creek baseball field will be receiving some major improvements at the end of the season.

Work will begin right after the last out of the last game scheduled for August 26. The backstop fence installed in 1983 is past the point of repair and has become a safety issue. Proper water drainage has been a long standing problem bringing in rocks and debris onto the field. The renovation includes a six foot concrete backstop, four feet will be below ground and the new backstop fence will rest on the two foot above ground base. The center of the backstop directly behind home base will be 24 feet tall, stepping down to 20 feet on each side. Drain tiles will be installed and some landscaping done to keep water off of the field. This project will certainly help the Rib Lake teams get onto the field earlier in the spring which has been a problem in the past.

Jeff Ziembo described to the board what the new backstop and fence would look like which includes decorative cobblestones and removable padding in Rib Lake School colors. To help raise money for the project, stones can be purchased that will be engraved with the names of those who have donated to the project. The total estimated cost is just under $31,000. So far $17,000 has been raised including a $5,000 grant from the Minnesota Twins baseball team that was awarded to help fund the project. To get the project underway the remaining amount will be taken from Fund 80 approved by the Board of Education with similar stipulations about repayment like the Booster Club had for the new bleacher project. Money will be returned to the district after funds have been raised from selling the donor stones.

